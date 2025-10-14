Bihar NDA Coalition Resolves Seat Allocation Peacefully
The NDA leaders in Bihar have reportedly resolved their seat allocation issues amicably, with final discussions on the specific seats for each party underway. The coalition, consisting of BJP, JD(U), LJP(RV), HAM, and RLM, stands united in preparation for the upcoming state assembly elections.
In Bihar, leaders of the ruling NDA coalition have confirmed a peaceful resolution to their seat allocation discussions. With final deliberations on specific seat distributions nearing completion, the coalition remains cohesive and strong.
Despite prior speculation about discord within the NDA, major parties, including BJP, JD(U), and LJP(RV), have agreed on how seats will be contested. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary emphasized unity under the leadership of Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar.
Though some dissatisfaction persists, particularly from HAM's Jitan Ram Manjhi over fewer seats, he affirms commitment to the NDA. The elections are slated for early November, with the NDA poised to uphold Bihar's interests.
