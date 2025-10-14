Left Menu

Delhi Congress Protest Against Alleged Vote Theft Leads to Detentions

Devender Yadav and several Congress workers were detained in Delhi during a protest against alleged vote theft. Police detained them for protesting without permission. Congress remains resolute, following Rahul Gandhi's claims of vote fraud by BJP and the Election Commission. The party demands transparency in electoral processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 14:52 IST
Delhi Congress Protest Against Alleged Vote Theft Leads to Detentions
Devender Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav and several party workers were detained in Delhi's Najafgarh during a protest against alleged vote theft. The police reported that a total of 56 individuals, including Yadav, were detained for holding the protest without the necessary permissions.

The protestors, aiming to reach Jawahar Chowk, were stopped and transported to the local police station, according to a senior police officer. Undeterred, the Congress party stated that they would continue to address what they claim is electoral fraud, arguing that their determination will not be shaken by police actions.

This demonstration follows claims made by Rahul Gandhi on August 7 of a 'huge criminal fraud' in elections due to a supposed collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission. He demanded that inaccuracies in voter rolls be scrutinized and resolved, particularly referencing past issues in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Profile Allegations: Former MP's Son Faces Legal Battle

High-Profile Allegations: Former MP's Son Faces Legal Battle

 India
2
Legal Drama Unfolds as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awaits New Chief Minister

Legal Drama Unfolds as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awaits New Chief Minister

 Pakistan
3
UN Aid Convoy Targeted in Ukraine: A Humanitarian Crisis

UN Aid Convoy Targeted in Ukraine: A Humanitarian Crisis

 Ukraine
4
IMF Raises India's Growth Forecast Amid Global Economic Shifts

IMF Raises India's Growth Forecast Amid Global Economic Shifts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025