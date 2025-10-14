Delhi Congress Protest Against Alleged Vote Theft Leads to Detentions
Devender Yadav and several Congress workers were detained in Delhi during a protest against alleged vote theft. Police detained them for protesting without permission. Congress remains resolute, following Rahul Gandhi's claims of vote fraud by BJP and the Election Commission. The party demands transparency in electoral processes.
Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav and several party workers were detained in Delhi's Najafgarh during a protest against alleged vote theft. The police reported that a total of 56 individuals, including Yadav, were detained for holding the protest without the necessary permissions.
The protestors, aiming to reach Jawahar Chowk, were stopped and transported to the local police station, according to a senior police officer. Undeterred, the Congress party stated that they would continue to address what they claim is electoral fraud, arguing that their determination will not be shaken by police actions.
This demonstration follows claims made by Rahul Gandhi on August 7 of a 'huge criminal fraud' in elections due to a supposed collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission. He demanded that inaccuracies in voter rolls be scrutinized and resolved, particularly referencing past issues in Karnataka.
