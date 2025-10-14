Mahagathbandhan's Calculated Move Amid NDA's Internal Frictions

The opposition Mahagathbandhan is strategically evaluating each assembly constituency in Bihar amid rising tensions within the ruling NDA, as reported by Congress spokesperson Abhay Dubey.

In a statement issued from Patna on Tuesday, Dubey emphasized the evident "friction" within the NDA, reflected by the BJP's premature release of a partial candidates' list.

He also questioned Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's absence from public interactions, amid accusations of sidelining EBC and SC leaders in candidate allocations. An announcement on the Mahagathbandhan's seat-sharing is anticipated by Wednesday morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)