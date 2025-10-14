Mahagathbandhan's Calculated Move Amid NDA's Internal Frictions
The Mahagathbandhan is meticulously planning seat distribution in Bihar, with an announcement expected soon. Meanwhile, tensions rise within the NDA as internal disagreements and leadership issues surface, highlighted by Congress spokesperson Abhay Dubey. Allegations of remote control over JD(U) further complicate the political scenario.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-10-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:07 IST
- India
The opposition Mahagathbandhan is strategically evaluating each assembly constituency in Bihar amid rising tensions within the ruling NDA, as reported by Congress spokesperson Abhay Dubey.
In a statement issued from Patna on Tuesday, Dubey emphasized the evident "friction" within the NDA, reflected by the BJP's premature release of a partial candidates' list.
He also questioned Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's absence from public interactions, amid accusations of sidelining EBC and SC leaders in candidate allocations. An announcement on the Mahagathbandhan's seat-sharing is anticipated by Wednesday morning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
