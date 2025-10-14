Left Menu

Khodorkovsky and Kremlin Critics Face FSB Charges Amidst Power Struggle

Russia's FSB has charged exiled businessman Mikhail Khodorkovsky and other Kremlin critics with plotting to seize power. The announcement follows a European dialogue platform for Russia's opposition. Khodorkovsky, a prominent opponent of Putin, rejects the accusations, viewing the charges as efforts to undermine exile opposition.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Tuesday that it has opened a criminal case against Mikhail Khodorkovsky, an exiled Russian businessman, along with other notable Kremlin critics. The charges include accusations of plotting to violently overthrow the government.

The FSB's investigation targets all 22 members of the Russian Antiwar Committee, a group comprising politicians, business professionals, journalists, lawyers, artists, and academics who are based outside Russia and oppose the country's war in Ukraine. Among the members are dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza, former chess champion Garry Kasparov, and ex-prime minister Mikhail Kasyanov.

Khodorkovsky has dismissed the allegations as baseless, asserting that their activities are solely public, peaceful, and humanitarian. The charges came shortly after the Council of Europe announced an initiative to dialogue with Russian democratic forces in exile, an effort Khodorkovsky supports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

