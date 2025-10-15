Navigating the U.S.-China Relationship: Trump's Cautious Stance
President Donald Trump emphasized the importance of being cautious in the United States' dealings with China, asserting that while the relationship is fair, challenges arise. Trump noted a strong rapport with President Xi Jinping but stressed that China does not take unfair advantage of the U.S.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 00:09 IST
- Country:
- United States
During a White House meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei, President Donald Trump highlighted the need for caution in the United States' interactions with China.
Trump acknowledged a generally fair relationship but pointed out that China sometimes tests it, citing tendencies to exploit others.
Despite these concerns, Trump maintained optimism for continued robust ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping, focusing on mutual fairness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- China
- relationship
- U.S.
- Xi Jinping
- fairness
- advantage
- caution
- White House
- Argentina
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ravichandran Ashwin Calls for Fixed Test Centres in India to Boost Home Advantage
Xi Jinping and Harini Amarasuriya Forge Stronger Ties: A New Era of Sino-Lankan Cooperation
ECI Completes Randomisation for Bihar Assembly Polls: Transparency and Fairness in Focus
Pensioners Demand Fairness: Nationwide Call for Minimum Pension
Trump Declines Meeting with Xi Jinping Amid Rising Trade Tensions