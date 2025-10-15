Barbs Fly Over Rekha Gupta's Karwa Chauth Celebration
The AAP and BJP clashed over Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's Karwa Chauth celebration. The AAP criticized the event's extravagance, while the BJP defended it as a cultural celebration. Bharadwaj, during a Diwali event, mocked the security presence at the event, sparking further political exchanges.
The tension between AAP and BJP escalated with a public exchange over Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's elaborate Karwa Chauth celebration. The opposition criticized the grandeur of the event, portraying it as excessive, while the ruling BJP staunchly defended the cultural festivities, suggesting that criticism was an attack on Sanatan Dharma.
During a Diwali Milan event for autorickshaw drivers, AAP representative Bharadwaj questioned the necessity of Gupta's celebration, highlighting how security involvement overshadowed the occasion. He suggested that the security personnel's spouses were deprived of the same celebration, causing a stir across social and political circles.
BJP retorted via social media, affirming the festival's significance and accusing AAP of undermining cultural traditions. They further criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for supposedly restricting public access in contrast to Gupta's open festivities.
