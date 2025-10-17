TN Finance Minister asks BJP-led Centre if cooperative federalism an empty slogan

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Friday flagged the announcement of GST rationalisation without prior consultation with states and asked the BJP-led Centre if cooperative federalism was an empty slogan.

The Centre ''neglecting'' Tamil Nadu and announcing new schemes for states, including Uttar Pradesh that are worth thousands of crores, and the state's proposals for Metro Rail projects in Coimbatore and Madurai having a ''deep sleep'' in Delhi were among the other issues cited by the Minister to target the union government. Replying to the debate on Demands for further Grants for 2025-26 in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, the Minister asked if ''cooperative federalism is an empty slogan'' as the GST rationalisation initiative was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day without consulting the states, which is contrary to the principles of federalism. Further, he asked if it was not partiality to impose Hindi on Tamil Nadu through the New Education Policy route. Thennarasu asked whether the Centre's functioning corroborated the slogan of ''North is flourishing, South is waning.'' The Minister said it was because Tamil Nadu was getting ignored while the Centre announced highway schemes worth several thousands of crores for states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar. He demanded to know the reason for Tamil Nadu's proposal to establish Metro Rail in Coimbatore and Madurai, ''having a deep sleep in Delhi during the past 20 months,'' and asked if this was fair. He also listed cities in states including Uttar Pradesh where Metro Rail projects were being implemented and wondered whether the BJP's ally, the AIADMK, will not seek implementation of the project for the state.

Thennarasu, citing the ''Rs 975 crore'' pending under MGNREGA from the Centre to Tamil Nadu, asked if the objective was to damage village-based economy. He also listed other schemes, including the Jal Jeevan initiative and said the state was yet to receive Rs 3,709 crore from the central government. After reducing fund allocation for schemes including those meant to benefit school children, poor, elderly and the differently-abled, ''is it (BJP-led union government) your practice only to name schemes in a language that could not be understood? Furthermore, he asked if Tamil Nadu, which continuously contributes 10 per cent to the national economic growth, getting a mere 4 per cent funds from the Centre, is in sync with the principles of federalism. ''The Union government or the party that helms the government may not provide answers to such questions. However, the people are waiting to render justice in the 2026 Assembly election,'' he said.

Thennarasu expressed confidence that Chief Minister M K Stalin would continue to lead the state by winning state polls to be held in 2026 and all other elections to be held in future. It may be recalled that ''North is flourishing, South is waning,'' was a slogan popularised by DMK founder and former chief minister, CN Annadurai (1909-1969).

