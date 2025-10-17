UPDATE 1-Republican lawmakers accuse former Trump prosecutor Smith of professional misconduct, New York Post says

Republican lawmakers on Friday asked the Justice Department to look at whether Jack Smith, the federal prosecutor who led criminal probes into Donald Trump after his first White House term, improperly obtained congressional Republicans' call logs, the New York Post reported.

Trump has long complained about Smith and accused his investigations of being politically motivated, without providing evidence. The move by Trump's fellow Republicans came as another critic, former national security adviser John Bolton, pleaded

not guilty to mishandling classified documents. The Post said that in a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi, Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn asked that Smith be investigated by the department's Office of Professional Responsibility.

The letter said that during Smith's investigation, the Justice Department "issued subpoenas to several telecommunications companies in 2023 regarding our cell phone records, gaining access to the time, recipient, duration, and location of calls placed on our devices from January 4, 2021, to January 7, 2021". The Office of Professional Responsibility does not make disciplinary decisions, but can refer any findings of professional misconduct to relevant bar associations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)