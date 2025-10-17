Punjab: AAP's Harmeet Singh Sandhu files nomination for Nov 11 Tarn Taran bypoll

Accompanied by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and senior party leaders, AAP candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu on Friday filed his nomination for the November 11 bypoll to the Tarn Taran Assembly seat in Punjab.

AAP's Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia and state president Aman Arora were also present during the filing of papers.

The seat fell vacant after the death of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.

Sandhu, who joined the AAP in July, is a three-time MLA from Tarn Taran. He was elected as an Independent nominee in 2002 and as an Akali Dal candidate in 2007 and 2012. He, however, lost the polls in 2017 and 2022.

In 2022, AAP's Sohal defeated SAD's Harmeet Singh Sandhu by more than 13,000 votes.

Before filing his nomination, the AAP took out a roadshow led by Mann, who sought votes for Sandhu, saying that AAP believes in development-oriented politics.

''We never seek votes in the name of religion, hatred and dividing the society. We talk about setting up good schools and hospitals,'' the chief minister said.

Owing to the pro-people and development-oriented policies of the state government, the AAP will register a spectacular win in Tarn Taran, where the security deposits of the other candidates will be forfeited, Mann claimed.

He also said the state government has taken several ''historic'' initiatives due to which people will vote for the AAp candidate in the bypoll.

Coming down heavily on the opposition, Mann accused the rival party leaders of ''plundering'' resources of the state for their ''vested political interests''.

When the state was facing challenges of unemployment, brain drain, corruption and others, these leaders were ''busy minting money'', he alleged.

Targeting the previous Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) governments, Mann accused them of looting Punjab.

Highlighting his government's achievements, the chief minister claimed 55,000 government jobs have been provided so far and that 90 per cent of households in Punjab are getting zero electricity bills.

He also claimed the state government has set up 'Schools of Eminence' across Punjab to impart quality education to the students, due to which 265 students from these and other government schools have qualified for the JEE mains.

Mann said 881 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' have been opened in the last three years, and this number will soon cross 1,000, claiming that so far these clinics have provided free medicine to 1.75 crore people. The bypoll will be held on November 11 and the votes will be counted on November 14. The last date for filing nominations is October 21, the scrutiny will be held on October 22, and withdrawal of candidature can be done till October 24.

