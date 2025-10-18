Left Menu

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 18-10-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 17:49 IST
JMM to contest Bihar polls independently, field candidates in 6 seats
Jharkhand's ruling JMM on Saturday announced that it will contest the Bihar assembly polls independently, and field candidates in six seats.

Elections to 243 seats of the Bihar assembly will be held on November 6 and November 11, and the votes will be counted on November 14.

"The party has decided to contest the Bihar polls on its own. It will contest six assembly seats – Chakai, Dhamdaha, Katoria (ST), Manihari (ST), Jamui and Pirpainti," JMM general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said.

These seats will go to polls in the second phase on November 11.

