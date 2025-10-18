Left Menu

Grassroot workers 'ignored' in Bihar polls ticket distribution, claim section of Cong members

PTI | Patna | Updated: 18-10-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 18:57 IST
A group of Congress members, led by the chief of the party's state research cell Anand Madhav, on Saturday alleged that grass-root workers were ''ignored'' when the list of candidates was finalised for the Bihar polls.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Madhav alleged that the party gave priority to people on the basis of their financial prowess at the cost of members who have been toiling on the ground for years.

Also present at the press conference with him were Gajanand Shahi, Chhatrapati Tiwari, Nagendra Prasad Vikal, Ranjan Singh, Bachhu Prasad Singh, and Banti Chaudhry.

They claimed Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru and the party's state chief Rajesh Ram were responsible for it.

Alleging that the state Congress has been held ''captive in the hands of private agents of a few leaders'', they claimed that the ''dispute'' was not just about the distribution of tickets, but also about the ''sidelining'' of leaders who follow the party ideology.

They also alleged that the ''trust of Rahul Gandhi'' was misused by a section of state Congress leaders.

Despite repeated attempts, the state Congress president could not be reached for a comment.

Party sources claimed that the leadership has been asked to hold talks with the disgruntled leaders and review the ticket distribution process. The Congress released its first list of 48 candidates for the assembly elections on Thursday night. Elections to the 243-member Bihar assembly will be held in two phases, on November 6 and 11. The votes will be counted on November 14.

