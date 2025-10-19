Left Menu

Former Patiala mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu joins Cong

PTI | Patiala | Updated: 19-10-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 14:12 IST
Former Patiala mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu joins Cong
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader and former Patiala mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu joined the Congress on Sunday.

He joined the Congress in Delhi in the presence of senior party leader K C Venugopal.

Bittu served as the Patiala mayor during former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh's government.

He was elected unopposed as a municipal councillor during the Patiala municipal corporation elections and was later elevated to the post of mayor.

''Sanjeev Sharma (Bittu), the former Mayor of Patiala, joined the Indian National Congress today in the presence of AICC General Secretary (Org.) Shri @kcvenugopalmp and AICC General Secretary in-charge for Punjab Shri @bhupeshbaghel,'' the Congress said in a post on X.

Bittu followed Singh when the former CM joined the BJP.

Bittu contested the 2022 Punjab polls from Patiala Rural seat, but lost to AAP's Balbir Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Takaichi heads for Japan premiership as coalition hopes push up stocks

UPDATE 1-Takaichi heads for Japan premiership as coalition hopes push up sto...

 Global
2
Motor racing-Verstappen's driving hailed as history in the making

Motor racing-Verstappen's driving hailed as history in the making

 Global
3
Thousands of Orthodox Jews rally in New York to protest change in Israel's military draft rules

Thousands of Orthodox Jews rally in New York to protest change in Israel's m...

 Global
4
INSTANT VIEW-China Q3 GDP growth slows to 4.8% y/y, in line with forecast

INSTANT VIEW-China Q3 GDP growth slows to 4.8% y/y, in line with forecast

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025