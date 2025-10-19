Former Patiala mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu joins Cong

BJP leader and former Patiala mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu joined the Congress on Sunday.

He joined the Congress in Delhi in the presence of senior party leader K C Venugopal.

Bittu served as the Patiala mayor during former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh's government.

He was elected unopposed as a municipal councillor during the Patiala municipal corporation elections and was later elevated to the post of mayor.

''Sanjeev Sharma (Bittu), the former Mayor of Patiala, joined the Indian National Congress today in the presence of AICC General Secretary (Org.) Shri @kcvenugopalmp and AICC General Secretary in-charge for Punjab Shri @bhupeshbaghel,'' the Congress said in a post on X.

Bittu followed Singh when the former CM joined the BJP.

Bittu contested the 2022 Punjab polls from Patiala Rural seat, but lost to AAP's Balbir Singh.

