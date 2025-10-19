Left Menu

Sarpanches, corporators from Ahilyanagar, Nashik join Shiv Sena

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-10-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 18:46 IST
Sarpanches, corporators from Ahilyanagar, Nashik join Shiv Sena
  • Country:
  • India

Several leaders and workers from different political parties were inducted into the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena during a Diwali event in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday.

Sarpanches, corporators, councillors, office-bearers, and political activists, mainly from Ahilyanagar, Nashik, and Mumbai, were inducted into the ruling fold by Deputy Chief Minister Shinde.

Addressing the gathering, Shinde said, ''I welcome all of you into the Shiv Sena family. Together, we will work towards strengthening Maharashtra and taking our vision to every household.'' The event is being seen as a strategic move by the Shiv Sena ahead of the local bodies polls to consolidate its grassroots influence, especially in regions where the party is locked in a fierce contest with the Uddhav Thackeray-led rival faction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of Orthodox Jews rally in New York to protest change in Israel's military draft rules

Thousands of Orthodox Jews rally in New York to protest change in Israel's m...

 Global
2
INSTANT VIEW-China Q3 GDP growth slows to 4.8% y/y, in line with forecast

INSTANT VIEW-China Q3 GDP growth slows to 4.8% y/y, in line with forecast

 Global
3
UPDATE 1-South Korea seeks to become 4th-largest global defence power, President Lee says

UPDATE 1-South Korea seeks to become 4th-largest global defence power, Presi...

 Global
4
INSTANT VIEW-China Q3 GDP growth slows to 4.8% y/y, in line with forecast

INSTANT VIEW-China Q3 GDP growth slows to 4.8% y/y, in line with forecast

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025