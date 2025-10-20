Left Menu

Political Showdown: Budgam Bypolls Heat Up

Candidates from the National Conference, BJP, and PDP have filed nominations for the Budgam bypolls in Jammu and Kashmir. The by-election follows Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's resignation from the Budgam seat in favor of Ganderbal. The vote is set for November 11.

The political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir gears up for a high-stakes contest as candidates from the ruling National Conference and opposition BJP have officially filed their nominations for the upcoming Budgam assembly bypolls slated for November 11.

Veteran Shia leader Aga Mehmood represents the National Conference, receiving support from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, while the BJP's Syed Mohsin and PDP's Aga Muntazir Mehdi join the race. Abdullah expressed confidence in gaining significant support from the Budgam electorate.

The bypolls are a result of Abdullah vacating the Budgam seat in favor of Ganderbal. National Conference president Farooq Abdullah endorsed Aga Mehmood, highlighting strategic party decisions. Tensions have emerged, with estranged NC MP Aga Ruhullah hinting at a divergence of principles via social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

