Maharashtra's Vision to Propel India's Development by 2047

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the state aims to be at the forefront of achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a fully developed India by 2047. The announcement came during a 'Viksit Maharashtra 2047' advisory committee meeting, underscoring the strategic importance of Maharashtra's Vision Document.

The draft Vision Document, approved by the committee, lays out a three-phase roadmap targeting development milestones in 2029, 2035, and 2047. Fadnavis emphasized that the document serves as a crucial framework for global competitiveness, advocating for its conversion into an accessible video format for public understanding.

Fadnavis urged state departments to embrace AI-driven mechanisms for proposal evaluation and decision-making efficiency. Between June and July 2025, extensive public engagement was recorded with more than four lakh suggestions for the vision draft, demonstrating significant public involvement in shaping the state's future policies.