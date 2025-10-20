Left Menu

Maharashtra's Vision to Propel India's Development by 2047

The Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis commits to playing a major role in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a fully developed India by 2047. At the Viksit Maharashtra 2047 advisory committee meeting, a comprehensive draft was approved outlining a roadmap for progress, encompassing AI technology and public engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-10-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 17:07 IST
Maharashtra's Vision to Propel India's Development by 2047
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the state aims to be at the forefront of achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a fully developed India by 2047. The announcement came during a 'Viksit Maharashtra 2047' advisory committee meeting, underscoring the strategic importance of Maharashtra's Vision Document.

The draft Vision Document, approved by the committee, lays out a three-phase roadmap targeting development milestones in 2029, 2035, and 2047. Fadnavis emphasized that the document serves as a crucial framework for global competitiveness, advocating for its conversion into an accessible video format for public understanding.

Fadnavis urged state departments to embrace AI-driven mechanisms for proposal evaluation and decision-making efficiency. Between June and July 2025, extensive public engagement was recorded with more than four lakh suggestions for the vision draft, demonstrating significant public involvement in shaping the state's future policies.

TRENDING

1
Trump Anticipates Fair Trade Deal with China Amid Taiwan Tensions

Trump Anticipates Fair Trade Deal with China Amid Taiwan Tensions

 Global
2
AWS Outage Sparks Worldwide Digital Chaos

AWS Outage Sparks Worldwide Digital Chaos

 Global
3
McLaren's Championship Hopes: Racing Against Red Bull's Verstappen

McLaren's Championship Hopes: Racing Against Red Bull's Verstappen

 Global
4
Campus Assault Case: Facebook Message Leads to Extradition and Guilty Plea

Campus Assault Case: Facebook Message Leads to Extradition and Guilty Plea

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025