Maharashtra's Vision to Propel India's Development by 2047
The Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis commits to playing a major role in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a fully developed India by 2047. At the Viksit Maharashtra 2047 advisory committee meeting, a comprehensive draft was approved outlining a roadmap for progress, encompassing AI technology and public engagement.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the state aims to be at the forefront of achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a fully developed India by 2047. The announcement came during a 'Viksit Maharashtra 2047' advisory committee meeting, underscoring the strategic importance of Maharashtra's Vision Document.
The draft Vision Document, approved by the committee, lays out a three-phase roadmap targeting development milestones in 2029, 2035, and 2047. Fadnavis emphasized that the document serves as a crucial framework for global competitiveness, advocating for its conversion into an accessible video format for public understanding.
Fadnavis urged state departments to embrace AI-driven mechanisms for proposal evaluation and decision-making efficiency. Between June and July 2025, extensive public engagement was recorded with more than four lakh suggestions for the vision draft, demonstrating significant public involvement in shaping the state's future policies.
ALSO READ
Leaders Exchange Diwali Cheers: Modi Visits VP Radhakrishnan
Prime Minister Modi Celebrates Diwali with Vice President
Our goal is to make India one of world's top defence exporters: PM Modi.
This success against Maoist violence has been achieved due to valour of our security forces: PM Modi.
India on Verge of Maoist-Free Era: PM Modi Hails Security Forces