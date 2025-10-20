Left Menu

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Challenges TDP's Unfulfilled Promises

YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused TDP of failing to fulfill its electoral promises, questioning the coalition on its welfare schemes. Reddy highlighted unmet promises like unemployment allowance and women's aid, alleging a regression in services previously enhanced under YSRCP, while casting doubt on the current administration's achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 20-10-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 19:06 IST
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Challenges TDP's Unfulfilled Promises
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday raised critical questions over the governance of the TDP-led NDA alliance, particularly concerning its electoral promises. He accused the ruling coalition of failing to 'light up' the homes of Andhra Pradesh residents, pointing to unmet welfare commitments.

In a pointed inquiry, Reddy questioned the status of poll promises such as the Rs 3,000 unemployment allowance and Rs 1,500 monthly aid to women between 19 and 59 years, despite the government being in power for 18 months. He challenged whether any new lamps were lit as promised by the government.

Reddy alleged that significant areas like education, healthcare, and agriculture have suffered under the current regime. He claimed that the previous YSRCP government had successfully implemented nearly 30 welfare schemes, enriching every household, in stark contrast to the current administration, which he says has only ushered in despair.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Anticipates Fair Trade Deal with China Amid Taiwan Tensions

Trump Anticipates Fair Trade Deal with China Amid Taiwan Tensions

 Global
2
AWS Outage Sparks Worldwide Digital Chaos

AWS Outage Sparks Worldwide Digital Chaos

 Global
3
McLaren's Championship Hopes: Racing Against Red Bull's Verstappen

McLaren's Championship Hopes: Racing Against Red Bull's Verstappen

 Global
4
Campus Assault Case: Facebook Message Leads to Extradition and Guilty Plea

Campus Assault Case: Facebook Message Leads to Extradition and Guilty Plea

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025