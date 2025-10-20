YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Challenges TDP's Unfulfilled Promises

YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday raised critical questions over the governance of the TDP-led NDA alliance, particularly concerning its electoral promises. He accused the ruling coalition of failing to 'light up' the homes of Andhra Pradesh residents, pointing to unmet welfare commitments.

In a pointed inquiry, Reddy questioned the status of poll promises such as the Rs 3,000 unemployment allowance and Rs 1,500 monthly aid to women between 19 and 59 years, despite the government being in power for 18 months. He challenged whether any new lamps were lit as promised by the government.

Reddy alleged that significant areas like education, healthcare, and agriculture have suffered under the current regime. He claimed that the previous YSRCP government had successfully implemented nearly 30 welfare schemes, enriching every household, in stark contrast to the current administration, which he says has only ushered in despair.

