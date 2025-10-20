Left Menu

Netanyahu Aims for Regional Peace Talks with U.S. Support

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans to discuss regional challenges and opportunities with U.S. Vice President JD Vance during his upcoming visit to Israel. Speaking to the Knesset, Netanyahu expressed hopes of forging peace agreements in the region alongside U.S. President Donald Trump.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated his intention to address regional challenges and opportunities with U.S. Vice President JD Vance during Vance's forthcoming visit to Israel, set to commence on Tuesday.

In remarks delivered to Israel's Knesset in Jerusalem, Netanyahu articulated expectations of forming peace agreements in the Middle East, with collaboration from U.S. President Donald Trump.

The discussions underscore the continued efforts to strengthen diplomatic ties and seek solutions to enduring conflicts in the region, highlighting the strategic importance of U.S.-Israel relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

