Left Menu

U.S. and Australia Forge Rare Earths Alliance

U.S. President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese signed an agreement on rare earth and critical minerals. Negotiated over several months, the deal is part of broader discussions on trade, submarines, and military equipment between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 21:26 IST
U.S. and Australia Forge Rare Earths Alliance
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have signed a crucial agreement centered on rare earth and critical minerals. The signing took place at the White House and aims to strengthen bilateral ties on strategic resources.

The agreement, which took four to five months of intense negotiations, is expected to enhance collaboration and secure the supply chains for essential minerals, critical to both nations' technological advancements and economic stability.

Alongside the mineral agreement, discussions between the leaders will also cover other pivotal issues such as trade, submarine deals, and military equipment cooperation, highlighting a broad spectrum of partnership efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McLaren's Championship Hopes: Racing Against Red Bull's Verstappen

McLaren's Championship Hopes: Racing Against Red Bull's Verstappen

 Global
2
Campus Assault Case: Facebook Message Leads to Extradition and Guilty Plea

Campus Assault Case: Facebook Message Leads to Extradition and Guilty Plea

 United States
3
Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

 Global
4
Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025