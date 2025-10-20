U.S. and Australia Forge Rare Earths Alliance

In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have signed a crucial agreement centered on rare earth and critical minerals. The signing took place at the White House and aims to strengthen bilateral ties on strategic resources.

The agreement, which took four to five months of intense negotiations, is expected to enhance collaboration and secure the supply chains for essential minerals, critical to both nations' technological advancements and economic stability.

Alongside the mineral agreement, discussions between the leaders will also cover other pivotal issues such as trade, submarine deals, and military equipment cooperation, highlighting a broad spectrum of partnership efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)