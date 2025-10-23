Left Menu

Bihar Assembly Elections: INDIA Bloc's Internal Discord Surfaces

Two INDIA bloc nominees in Bihar have withdrawn from the assembly race in Nawada and Madhubani. Their withdrawal clears the path for RJD candidates as the Mahagathbandhan representatives. The elections are set for November 6 and 11, with intrabloc disagreements impacting specific seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 23-10-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 21:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, two nominees from the INDIA bloc in Bihar have stepped out of the assembly elections. According to officials, Congress' Satish Kumar and Bindu Gulab Yadav of the Vikassheel Insaan Party withdrew from their respective contests in Nawada and Madhubani.

This development opens the door for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidates Anita and Arun Kumar Singh to run as the Mahagathbandhan's official nominees. The crucial assembly seats will face elections in the second phase slated for November 11.

The battle for the 243-member Bihar assembly will unfold in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with results scheduled for November 14. Intrabloc disputes among the Congress, RJD, and Left parties highlight a significant clash over seat-sharing, adding tension to the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

