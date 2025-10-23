Bihar Assembly Elections: INDIA Bloc's Internal Discord Surfaces
Two INDIA bloc nominees in Bihar have withdrawn from the assembly race in Nawada and Madhubani. Their withdrawal clears the path for RJD candidates as the Mahagathbandhan representatives. The elections are set for November 6 and 11, with intrabloc disagreements impacting specific seats.
- Country:
- India
In a surprising turn of events, two nominees from the INDIA bloc in Bihar have stepped out of the assembly elections. According to officials, Congress' Satish Kumar and Bindu Gulab Yadav of the Vikassheel Insaan Party withdrew from their respective contests in Nawada and Madhubani.
This development opens the door for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidates Anita and Arun Kumar Singh to run as the Mahagathbandhan's official nominees. The crucial assembly seats will face elections in the second phase slated for November 11.
The battle for the 243-member Bihar assembly will unfold in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with results scheduled for November 14. Intrabloc disputes among the Congress, RJD, and Left parties highlight a significant clash over seat-sharing, adding tension to the political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NDA committed to prosperous Bihar, leaders of RJD, Cong busy in securing their families' welfare: Modi at Samastipur rally.
RJD-Cong hell bent to ensure return of 'jungle raj' in Bihar, you must show them exit door during polls: PM at Samastipur rally.
Murder, kidnapping prospered as 'industry' during RJD rule in Bihar, victimised women, poor people, alleges PM at Samastipur rally.
Cong, RJD created obstacles before Nitish Kumar's govt in Bihar, alleges Modi at Samastipur poll rally.
RJD, Cong indulged in scams, their leaders out on bail, trying to steal 'Jannayak' title of Karpoori Thakur: PM at Bihar rally.