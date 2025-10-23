Trump Halts San Francisco Federal Agent Deployment

In a surprising turn of events, U.S. President Donald Trump has canceled the proposed deployment of federal agents to San Francisco. The decision was relayed through a call with San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie.

Mayor Lurie took to X to announce the news, underscoring the Republican leader's personal involvement in the matter. Trump's call came late Wednesday, relieving the city of an increased federal presence.

Further affirmation of Trump's decision was provided by U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who confirmed the halted deployment in a follow-up call on Thursday morning. The move marks a significant point in federal and local relations.

