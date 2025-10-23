Left Menu

Trump Halts San Francisco Federal Agent Deployment

U.S. President Donald Trump has stopped plans to send federal agents to San Francisco. Mayor Daniel Lurie was informed by Trump in a call, followed by a confirmation from U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. The decision impacts federal presence in the city.

Updated: 23-10-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 22:13 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising turn of events, U.S. President Donald Trump has canceled the proposed deployment of federal agents to San Francisco. The decision was relayed through a call with San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie.

Mayor Lurie took to X to announce the news, underscoring the Republican leader's personal involvement in the matter. Trump's call came late Wednesday, relieving the city of an increased federal presence.

Further affirmation of Trump's decision was provided by U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who confirmed the halted deployment in a follow-up call on Thursday morning. The move marks a significant point in federal and local relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

