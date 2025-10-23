U.S. Stands Against West Bank Annexation Amid Israeli Political Maneuvering

In a significant political statement, U.S. Vice President JD Vance underlined that President Donald Trump stands firmly against Israeli annexation of the West Bank. Vance labeled the recent moves by Israeli lawmakers as "stupid" politics, igniting tensions over the territory that Palestinians envision as part of a future state.

Speaking during his visit to Israel, Vance's comments came after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio cautioned against annexation endeavors, highlighting potential risks to Trump's plan for a lasting Gaza truce. Meanwhile, debate ensues as the Israeli Knesset's proposal advances with minimal support.

With Netanyahu's office dismissing the bill as a "deliberate political provocation," the focus remains on sustaining the fragile ceasefire in Gaza. Broader geopolitical dynamics are at play, as Trump seeks to broker regional peace, expanding the Abraham Accords and addressing Palestinian statehood aspirations.

