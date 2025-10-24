Left Menu

High-Stakes Rajya Sabha Elections in J&K Post-Article 370

The first Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and its bifurcation into two Union territories are underway. The elections are crucial, with the National Conference and BJP in fierce competition. The NC, backed by several parties, aims to secure all seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 24-10-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 11:03 IST
High-Stakes Rajya Sabha Elections in J&K Post-Article 370
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, voting has commenced for four Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, marking the first such elections since the crucial abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the state into Union territories.

The polls are conducted across three notifications, with intense contests mainly between the National Conference (NC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The NC, with solid backing from the PDP, Congress, and several independents, appears poised to claim the majority of the seats.

The elections have added political tension in the region, as the Assembly sees active participation from 88 MLAs, making these results pivotal for future political dynamics. The Union territory's representation in the Rajya Sabha has been vacant since early 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turmoil at the Temple: Gold's Disappearance Sparks Investigation

Turmoil at the Temple: Gold's Disappearance Sparks Investigation

 India
2
World Bank Funds $280M Health Overhaul in Kerala

World Bank Funds $280M Health Overhaul in Kerala

 India
3
Pakistan Withdraws from Junior Hockey World Cup

Pakistan Withdraws from Junior Hockey World Cup

 India
4
18 districts in Bihar affected by Maoist activities during previous regimes; we committed to free state from red rebels: PM in Samastipur.

18 districts in Bihar affected by Maoist activities during previous regimes;...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025