High-Stakes Rajya Sabha Elections in J&K Post-Article 370

In a significant political development, voting has commenced for four Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, marking the first such elections since the crucial abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the state into Union territories.

The polls are conducted across three notifications, with intense contests mainly between the National Conference (NC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The NC, with solid backing from the PDP, Congress, and several independents, appears poised to claim the majority of the seats.

The elections have added political tension in the region, as the Assembly sees active participation from 88 MLAs, making these results pivotal for future political dynamics. The Union territory's representation in the Rajya Sabha has been vacant since early 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)