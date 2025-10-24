Thailand Prepares for March General Election and Referendums

Thailand is poised for significant political activity as the country prepares for a general election, tentatively scheduled for March 29, according to a senior government official. This follows discussions between Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and the Election Commission.

The Prime Minister plans to dissolve parliament by the end of January, paving the way for a possible election in March or early April. Minister Paradorn Prissananantakul confirmed the likely election date and noted a referendum could accompany the event. The referendums would address a new constitution and border agreements with Cambodia.

The estimated budget for these political exercises is 9 billion baht ($274.81 million), with around 53 million eligible voters. Anutin, who became Prime Minister in September, secured power with the support of the opposition People's Party, agreeing to prompt elections and constitutional reforms as part of their backing conditions.

