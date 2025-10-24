Left Menu

Thailand Prepares for March General Election and Referendums

Thailand is gearing up for a general election, likely on March 29, according to a senior government official. The Prime Minister plans to dissolve parliament by January end. Elections will coincide with referendums on a new constitution and agreements with Cambodia. The budget is set at 9 billion baht.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 24-10-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 11:06 IST
Thailand Prepares for March General Election and Referendums
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand is poised for significant political activity as the country prepares for a general election, tentatively scheduled for March 29, according to a senior government official. This follows discussions between Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and the Election Commission.

The Prime Minister plans to dissolve parliament by the end of January, paving the way for a possible election in March or early April. Minister Paradorn Prissananantakul confirmed the likely election date and noted a referendum could accompany the event. The referendums would address a new constitution and border agreements with Cambodia.

The estimated budget for these political exercises is 9 billion baht ($274.81 million), with around 53 million eligible voters. Anutin, who became Prime Minister in September, secured power with the support of the opposition People's Party, agreeing to prompt elections and constitutional reforms as part of their backing conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turmoil at the Temple: Gold's Disappearance Sparks Investigation

Turmoil at the Temple: Gold's Disappearance Sparks Investigation

 India
2
World Bank Funds $280M Health Overhaul in Kerala

World Bank Funds $280M Health Overhaul in Kerala

 India
3
Pakistan Withdraws from Junior Hockey World Cup

Pakistan Withdraws from Junior Hockey World Cup

 India
4
18 districts in Bihar affected by Maoist activities during previous regimes; we committed to free state from red rebels: PM in Samastipur.

18 districts in Bihar affected by Maoist activities during previous regimes;...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025