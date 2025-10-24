Strategic Cross-Voting Highlights Jammu and Kashmir Rajya Sabha Polls

In an anticipated outcome, the National Conference (NC) secured three of four seats in Jammu and Kashmir's first Rajya Sabha polls since it became a Union Territory, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinching the remaining seat. Reports suggest strategic cross-voting and abstentions played a key role in shaping the results.

Chowdry Mohammed Ramzan of NC triumphed over BJP's Ali Mohammed Mir, receiving 58 votes. For the second seat, NC's Sajjad Kitchloo defeated the BJP's Rakesh Mahajan with a 57-vote tally. The third seat saw a closer contest; NC's G S Oberoi and Imran Nabi Dar faced BJP's Sat Sharma, with Sharma securing 32 votes, allegedly bolstered by independents' support. Three votes were rejected, raising speculation.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah celebrated NC's victory but questioned the source of BJP's unexpected additional votes. Sajad Lone, of J-K Peoples' Conference, termed the elections a 'fixed match' between NC and BJP, as his party abstained. His allegations further fueled speculation about the vote dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)