Election Battle Heats Up: 58 Candidates Compete in Jubilee Hills Bypoll

The political landscape in Telangana's Jubilee Hills assembly constituency is abuzz as 58 candidates gear up for the bypoll on November 11. Initially, 211 filed nominations, but after scrutiny and withdrawals, the competition has narrowed significantly.

The bypoll was triggered by the untimely demise of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath. Major political forces have stepped into the fray, with BRS fielding Gopinath's widow, Maganti Sunita, and Navin Yadav representing the ruling Congress. The BJP aims to break through with candidate L Deepak Reddy.

Election guidelines are in full effect, with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation ensuring adherence to the Model Code of Conduct. R V Karnan, the District Election Officer, emphasized measures like color photo ballot papers and voter assistance booths to streamline and secure the voting process.

