Election Battle Heats Up: 58 Candidates Compete in Jubilee Hills Bypoll

The Jubilee Hills assembly constituency bypoll in Telangana sees 58 candidates in the race after 23 withdrew their nominations. The bypoll, required after BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath's death, has major parties nominating candidates. The Election Commission announced new measures to enhance voter convenience during the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-10-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 20:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Telangana's Jubilee Hills assembly constituency is abuzz as 58 candidates gear up for the bypoll on November 11. Initially, 211 filed nominations, but after scrutiny and withdrawals, the competition has narrowed significantly.

The bypoll was triggered by the untimely demise of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath. Major political forces have stepped into the fray, with BRS fielding Gopinath's widow, Maganti Sunita, and Navin Yadav representing the ruling Congress. The BJP aims to break through with candidate L Deepak Reddy.

Election guidelines are in full effect, with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation ensuring adherence to the Model Code of Conduct. R V Karnan, the District Election Officer, emphasized measures like color photo ballot papers and voter assistance booths to streamline and secure the voting process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

