National Conference Claims Victory in Jammu and Kashmir Rajya Sabha Polls Amid Allegations of Cross-Voting
In Jammu and Kashmir's initial Rajya Sabha elections post-Union Territory status, the National Conference secured three seats while the BJP won one, ostensibly due to strategic cross-voting. Allegations of a 'fixed match' between NC and BJP emerged, amidst accusations of vote manipulation and horse-trading.
- Country:
- India
The recently held Rajya Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir, the first since its reconstitution as a Union Territory, concluded with the National Conference (NC) winning three of the four available seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to secure one, raising eyebrows about voter conduct and political maneuvering.
The electoral process was marked by accusations of cross-voting and strategic abstentions, especially after the BJP unexpectedly clinched a seat. With only 28 Assembly members, the BJP's ability to gather 32 votes was questioned, suggesting potential horse-trading or vote-buying, according to NC candidate Imran Nabi Dar.
Sajad Lone of the J-K People's Conference criticized the election as a 'fixed match' between NC and BJP, further fueling controversy. As debate ensued, both parties celebrated their wins amid chants and slogans, highlighting the political divide in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Over Tunnel Road Project: Karnataka Deputy CM Challenges BJP
BJP Criticized for Silence Over Maharashtra Doctor's Tragic Death
RJD Leader Defects to BJP Ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls
BJP Intensifies Protest Over Sabarimala Gold-Plating Scandal
Karnataka Deputy CM Challenges BJP MP Amidst Development Criticism