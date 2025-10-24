Left Menu

Ashok Gehlot Calls for Unity in Rajasthan's Congress Restructuring Efforts

Ashok Gehlot, former Rajasthan chief minister, urged Congress leaders to stay united and disciplined during the 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan', aimed at revamping the party's structure in the state. Emphasizing transparency and non-partisan involvement, he reiterated the importance of organizational loyalty for the party's strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-10-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 22:33 IST
Ashok Gehlot Calls for Unity in Rajasthan's Congress Restructuring Efforts
Ashok Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called on Congress party leaders to maintain discipline and unity amidst the ongoing 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan', the organizational restructuring campaign in the state.

At a recent press conference, Gehlot stressed that the process must be transparent and devoid of personal lobbying. The campaign, initiated by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi following the Udaipur declaration, aims to rejuvenate the party structure.

Gehlot highlighted that half of the new district presidents will be under 50 years old, with senior Congress figures assigned as observers to ensure fair appointments. He emphasized that no personal contacts or recommendations should influence these observers, underscoring the necessity of respecting decisions made by the high command for the party's collective strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dutch Delight: Van de Wouw and Wiebes Shine at UCI Track Cycling Worlds

Dutch Delight: Van de Wouw and Wiebes Shine at UCI Track Cycling Worlds

 Chile
2
Supreme Court Tackles Digital Arrest Fraud with Urgency

Supreme Court Tackles Digital Arrest Fraud with Urgency

 India
3
Controversy Over Tunnel Road Project: Karnataka Deputy CM Challenges BJP

Controversy Over Tunnel Road Project: Karnataka Deputy CM Challenges BJP

 India
4
Nick Champion Leads Australia to Victory in Thrilling Rain-Soaked Match

Nick Champion Leads Australia to Victory in Thrilling Rain-Soaked Match

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025