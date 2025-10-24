Ashok Gehlot Calls for Unity in Rajasthan's Congress Restructuring Efforts

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called on Congress party leaders to maintain discipline and unity amidst the ongoing 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan', the organizational restructuring campaign in the state.

At a recent press conference, Gehlot stressed that the process must be transparent and devoid of personal lobbying. The campaign, initiated by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi following the Udaipur declaration, aims to rejuvenate the party structure.

Gehlot highlighted that half of the new district presidents will be under 50 years old, with senior Congress figures assigned as observers to ensure fair appointments. He emphasized that no personal contacts or recommendations should influence these observers, underscoring the necessity of respecting decisions made by the high command for the party's collective strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)