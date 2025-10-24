Bihar Elections 2023: Clash of Political Titans Amidst Charged Campaigns
Bihar is in the midst of heated election campaigns as Prime Minister Modi and leaders from the ruling NDA push for a landslide victory. Meanwhile, the opposition, led by RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, rallies against the existing government, drawing attention to issues of governance and development over the years.
Bihar's political landscape is abuzz as elections approach, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading a vigorous campaign alongside NDA allies, urging voters for a resounding victory. The rallies aimed to fortify the BJP-led coalition's standing, highlighting 20 years of governance and future pledges to the public.
On the opposition front, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav emerged with strong criticisms against the ruling government, questioning the current administration's accomplishments. Yadav emphasized flaws in opposition targeting and positioned himself as a fearless leader, reminiscent of his father, Lalu Prasad.
The election fever escalates with 1,302 candidates vying for 122 seats in the second phase of polls. As political parties aggressively campaign in the remaining days, the future governance of Bihar hangs in a delicate balance, scrutinized by an invested electorate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
