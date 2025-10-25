Thai PM to Sign Ceasefire Deal in Malaysia Amidst Royal Mourning
Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will visit Malaysia to sign an expanded ceasefire agreement with Cambodia. This diplomatic task in Kuala Lumpur coincides with the mourning period for Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit, causing Anutin to miss the upcoming APEC Summit.
In a significant diplomatic move, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is set to travel to Malaysia for the signing of an expanded ceasefire agreement with Cambodia. This development follows ongoing efforts to foster peace and cooperation in the region.
During a press briefing, Anutin announced his plans to be in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday for the agreement, underscoring Thailand's commitment to regional stability. However, his schedule has been significantly influenced by domestic matters.
Anutin will return to Thailand promptly following the signing, as the nation mourns the passing of Queen Mother Sirikit. The Prime Minister confirmed he would not participate in next week's APEC Summit, reflecting the period of national mourning.
