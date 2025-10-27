Diplomatic Reset: India and US in Talks Amid Trade Tensions
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US counterpart Marco Rubio in Kuala Lumpur to discuss strained India-US ties, affected by American tariffs on Indian goods. Talks included the nearly-finalized bilateral trade deal, amidst the ASEAN summit featuring influential regional partners.
In an effort to mend strained relations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in discussions with his American counterpart Marco Rubio on Monday, amid heightened tensions due to US tariffs on Indian goods. The meeting occurred in Kuala Lumpur, against the backdrop of the annual ASEAN summit.
Jaishankar expressed pleasure in meeting Rubio, highlighting the comprehensive dialogue on bilateral relations and regional challenges. This encounter is seen as pivotal, coming at a time when New Delhi-Washington relations are under pressure following US-imposed tariffs, termed as 'unfair and unreasonable' by India.
The two dignitaries also explored progress in a long-negotiated trade agreement. Officials say this deal is nearing completion, having undergone five rounds of discussions. Malaysia, as the current chair, is hosting the ASEAN summit, engaging major players like the US, China, and Japan in dialogue, amidst which these bilateral talks took place.
