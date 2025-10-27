KTR Condemns Congress Over Student Suicides at Telangana Gurukul Schools

In a grave accusation, Telangana Minister and BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao expressed profound sorrow over the tragic suicide of a 10th-grade student from Government Gurukul School, Vangara, laying the blame squarely at the Congress' feet for not taking responsibility. On social media platform X, he conveyed his condolences and found the incident "heartbreaking." Furthermore, KTR claimed that over 100 children have died in these schools over the past two years, underlining what he described as Congress' lack of empathy and accountability.

Launching a pointed attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the state government's governance style, KTR accused them of deceiving Telangana's diverse community. He questioned Gandhi's silence on what he termed 'BJP-style bulldozer governance' being carried out by Congress Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, which he claims betrays minorities and misleads all societal sections.

Criticizing Congress, KTR highlighted their failure to allocate minority-reserved MLC seats and accused them of aligning with the BJP. This, he asserts, showcases Congress' hypocrisy and complicity. Addressing locals in Shaikpet, he argued that Congress and BJP are essentially indistinguishable, alleging covert cooperation between them against regional players like BRS. KTR's assertions, drawn from an ANI statement, paint a damning picture of the political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)