Bihar has Muslim governor, says UP minister Danish Ansari on BJP not fielding any Muslim candidate in polls
On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'dance on stage' remark aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ansari said opposition leaders were making frivolous remarks out of frustration over their impending defeat. ''Such loose comments by Rahul Gandhi only show that their prospects in Bihar are dim.
The lone Muslim minister in the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, Danish Azad Ansari, on Thursday defended the party for not fielding any Muslim candidate in the Bihar Assembly elections, saying that the state has a Muslim governor which is a significant example of inclusion.
Currently, Arif Mohammad Khan serves as the Governor of Bihar.
Responding to a question from PTI about the BJP not fielding a single Muslim candidate in Bihar elections, Ansari, the Minister of State for Minority Welfare, said, ''Bihar has been given a Muslim governor who plays a key role in policy-making for the state. What could be a bigger example than this?'' On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ''dance on stage'' remark aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ansari said opposition leaders were making ''frivolous remarks'' out of frustration over their impending defeat.
''Such loose comments by Rahul Gandhi only show that their prospects in Bihar are dim. These statements are just an attempt to hide the frustration of defeat,'' he said.
Gandhi had recently targeted the prime minister during a rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, saying that Modi could ''even dance on stage for votes'', referring to the construction of ponds near the Yamuna in Delhi for Chhath Puja celebrations.
