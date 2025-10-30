5 BJP leaders join Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

Five BJP leaders of East Singhbhum district on Thursday joined the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in the presence of chief minister Hemant Soren at Ranchi.

Barely a few hours later, the BJP state headquarters issued a statement to the media about the expulsion of the five leaders for ''anti-party activities''.

On Thursday afternoon, Soren shared pictures of the BJP leaders joining JMM on X.

''JMM is a party of the people's sentiments. Respected leaders from East Singhbhum have now become part of the JMM family. The blessings of the people are our real strength..

Soren expressed confidence that the people will ensure a landslide victory for JMM in the Ghatsila by-election. Ghatsila assembly constituency is in East Singhbhum district.

Later in the evening, the BJP state office issued a media statement informing about the expulsion of former district president Saurabh Chakraborty, district council vice-president Pankaj Sinha, former Ghatshila block president Tushar Kant and active worker and former Mosaboni block president Suresh Mahali.

The expulsion order signed by state general secretary Manoj Kumar Singh states that these leaders were found guilty of working against the party candidate Babulal Soren (son of former CM Champai Soren) for the Ghatsila by-poll.

The BJP statement also informed about the expulsion of Ghatsila block president Kaushik Kumar for ''campaigning against the BJP's official candidate''.

The Ghatsila by-poll scheduled on November 11 will witness JMM's Somesh Chandra Soren (son of deceased MLA and cabinet minister Ramdas Soren) pitted against BJP's Babulal Soren.

The by-poll was necessitated due to the death of Ramdas Soren on August 15.

