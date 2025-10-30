Political Rifts Deepen Over Chhath Puja Remarks on India's Purity

In a fiery exchange, Janshakti Janata Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav has questioned Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's awareness and involvement in the traditional Chhath Puja, calling into question his ability to comprehend its significance. Yadav took aim at Gandhi, accusing him of not truly understanding or participating in the festival's deeply devotional customs.

Adding to the political sparring, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra criticized Gandhi, noting a lack of Chhath Puja observance in Gandhi's family. Mishra accused Gandhi of showing disrespect towards the festival by failing to engage with its celebrants and traditions.

Meanwhile, Gandhi intensified the narrative by accusing the government of creating 'two Indias': one displaying a facade of purity for political figures, notably PM Modi, and another where pollution crises continue unchecked. The controversy unfolded as Delhi's AAP claimed the BJP had staged a 'fake Yamuna' for Modi's Chhath Puja bathing.

(With inputs from agencies.)