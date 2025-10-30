Controversy Arises Over Azharuddin's Ministerial Appointment

In a political twist leading up to the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has raised concerns about the Telangana Congress's decision to appoint Mohammed Azharuddin as a minister. Scheduled for swearing-in on October 31, Azharuddin's appointment is seen as an unexpected move by the ruling party.

Reddy, a senior BJP leader, questioned the rationale behind this decision, pointing out Azharuddin's previous electoral defeat in the Jubilee Hills constituency. He implied that this ministerial position is a tactic to appeal to minority communities ahead of the bypoll, casting doubt on the motives behind such an appointment.

The minister went further to allege that the Congress is collaborating with AIMIM to secure the bypoll victory. He accused the party of resorting to underhanded tactics, including coercion and false legal charges against opponents. Reddy urged the public to recognize these moves as a desperate attempt by the Congress to maintain power.

