Left Menu

Controversy Arises Over Azharuddin's Ministerial Appointment

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy questions the appointment of former cricketer Azharuddin as a minister by the Congress party in Telangana, suspecting ulterior motives related to upcoming bypolls. Reddy alleges this move is to appease AIMIM and criticizes the Congress for using dubious tactics to win the election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-10-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 20:35 IST
Controversy Arises Over Azharuddin's Ministerial Appointment
Azharuddin
  • Country:
  • India

In a political twist leading up to the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has raised concerns about the Telangana Congress's decision to appoint Mohammed Azharuddin as a minister. Scheduled for swearing-in on October 31, Azharuddin's appointment is seen as an unexpected move by the ruling party.

Reddy, a senior BJP leader, questioned the rationale behind this decision, pointing out Azharuddin's previous electoral defeat in the Jubilee Hills constituency. He implied that this ministerial position is a tactic to appeal to minority communities ahead of the bypoll, casting doubt on the motives behind such an appointment.

The minister went further to allege that the Congress is collaborating with AIMIM to secure the bypoll victory. He accused the party of resorting to underhanded tactics, including coercion and false legal charges against opponents. Reddy urged the public to recognize these moves as a desperate attempt by the Congress to maintain power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
2
Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025