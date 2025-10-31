Kharge Criticizes Modi's 'Samrat' Status Amid Political Opposition
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying he's not an emperor ('samrat') due to opposition parties ruling several states. Kharge remarked that Modi was like a king ('raja') at an event alone, highlighting a lack of unanimous support across the nation.
In a pointed critique, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot be termed a 'samrat' (emperor) as long as opposition parties govern multiple states.
Kharge illustrated his point by describing Modi's solitary appearance at the 150th birth anniversary celebration of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Ahmedabad. He described Modi as sitting like a 'raja' (king) wearing a British hat, with no ministers or the chief minister present, emphasizing the absence of a supportive entourage.
Responding to fellow party member Jairam Ramesh's comment about Modi's 'samrat' presence, Kharge insisted Modi lacks true dominance, citing states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and West Bengal where the BJP is not in power. He also pointed to Modi's reliance on alliances with parties like Nitish Kumar's JDU and N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP to maintain government control.
