Left Menu

Kharge Criticizes Modi's 'Samrat' Status Amid Political Opposition

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying he's not an emperor ('samrat') due to opposition parties ruling several states. Kharge remarked that Modi was like a king ('raja') at an event alone, highlighting a lack of unanimous support across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:02 IST
Kharge Criticizes Modi's 'Samrat' Status Amid Political Opposition
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot be termed a 'samrat' (emperor) as long as opposition parties govern multiple states.

Kharge illustrated his point by describing Modi's solitary appearance at the 150th birth anniversary celebration of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Ahmedabad. He described Modi as sitting like a 'raja' (king) wearing a British hat, with no ministers or the chief minister present, emphasizing the absence of a supportive entourage.

Responding to fellow party member Jairam Ramesh's comment about Modi's 'samrat' presence, Kharge insisted Modi lacks true dominance, citing states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and West Bengal where the BJP is not in power. He also pointed to Modi's reliance on alliances with parties like Nitish Kumar's JDU and N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP to maintain government control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025