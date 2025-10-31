Kharge Criticizes Modi's 'Samrat' Status Amid Political Opposition

In a pointed critique, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot be termed a 'samrat' (emperor) as long as opposition parties govern multiple states.

Kharge illustrated his point by describing Modi's solitary appearance at the 150th birth anniversary celebration of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Ahmedabad. He described Modi as sitting like a 'raja' (king) wearing a British hat, with no ministers or the chief minister present, emphasizing the absence of a supportive entourage.

Responding to fellow party member Jairam Ramesh's comment about Modi's 'samrat' presence, Kharge insisted Modi lacks true dominance, citing states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and West Bengal where the BJP is not in power. He also pointed to Modi's reliance on alliances with parties like Nitish Kumar's JDU and N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP to maintain government control.

(With inputs from agencies.)