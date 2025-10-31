Orban's Strategic Maneuver: US Sanctions, Russian Oil, and Hungarian Diplomacy

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on Friday his intentions to urge US President Donald Trump to exempt Hungary from the latest US sanctions targeting Russian oil. Orban plans to explain Hungary's dependence on Russian crude, which he argues is crucial for the country's economy.

The Trump administration imposed sanctions on Russian oil firms Rosneft and Lukoil, potentially affecting foreign buyers like Hungary. Despite EU efforts to cut Russian fuel imports post-Ukraine invasion, Hungary has increased its Russian oil intake, citing a lack of alternatives.

As Orban prepares for his meeting in Washington, he hopes to negotiate economic cooperation with the US. This includes securing continued access to Russian energy, which Orban believes is vital to Hungary's economic stability, though critics challenge his stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)