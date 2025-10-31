Orban's Strategic Maneuver: US Sanctions, Russian Oil, and Hungarian Diplomacy
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban seeks to persuade US President Donald Trump to exempt Hungary from new US sanctions on Russian oil, emphasizing Hungary's reliance on Russian crude. Amid controversial political moves, Orban aims to secure economic cooperation with the US, contingent on continued Russian energy access.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on Friday his intentions to urge US President Donald Trump to exempt Hungary from the latest US sanctions targeting Russian oil. Orban plans to explain Hungary's dependence on Russian crude, which he argues is crucial for the country's economy.
The Trump administration imposed sanctions on Russian oil firms Rosneft and Lukoil, potentially affecting foreign buyers like Hungary. Despite EU efforts to cut Russian fuel imports post-Ukraine invasion, Hungary has increased its Russian oil intake, citing a lack of alternatives.
As Orban prepares for his meeting in Washington, he hopes to negotiate economic cooperation with the US. This includes securing continued access to Russian energy, which Orban believes is vital to Hungary's economic stability, though critics challenge his stance.
