Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Arrests of Guyanese Opposition Leader and Gold Magnate

Azruddin Mohamed, leader of Guyana's main opposition party, and his father, Nazar Mohamed, were arrested on fraud and corruption charges. The United States seeks extradition following their indictment in Florida for alleged fraud and money laundering. The arrests have sparked claims of political persecution and police brutality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 21:34 IST
Political Turmoil: Arrests of Guyanese Opposition Leader and Gold Magnate

Azruddin Mohamed, leading Guyana's top opposition party, and his father, notable gold magnate Nazar Mohamed, were detained on Friday on charges of fraud and corruption, sought by U.S. authorities, their family reported. Attorney General of Guyana indicated the duo's extradition would proceed upon formal request from the United States.

Hadiyyah Mohamed, Nazar's daughter, announced the arrests via Facebook, alleging police brutality against her brother Azruddin, his guard, and nearby civilians. Azruddin contends the ruling People's Progressive Party has targeted him due to his political ambitions.

The pair, associated with the gold-exporting firm Mohamed's Enterprise, were indicted in a Florida court for conspiracy, reportedly defrauding Guyana's government. If extradition is approved, they are entitled to appeal in Guyanese courts, with the Caribbean Court of Justice serving as the final appellate jurisdiction.

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025