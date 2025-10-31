Political Turmoil: Arrests of Guyanese Opposition Leader and Gold Magnate
Azruddin Mohamed, leader of Guyana's main opposition party, and his father, Nazar Mohamed, were arrested on fraud and corruption charges. The United States seeks extradition following their indictment in Florida for alleged fraud and money laundering. The arrests have sparked claims of political persecution and police brutality.
Azruddin Mohamed, leading Guyana's top opposition party, and his father, notable gold magnate Nazar Mohamed, were detained on Friday on charges of fraud and corruption, sought by U.S. authorities, their family reported. Attorney General of Guyana indicated the duo's extradition would proceed upon formal request from the United States.
Hadiyyah Mohamed, Nazar's daughter, announced the arrests via Facebook, alleging police brutality against her brother Azruddin, his guard, and nearby civilians. Azruddin contends the ruling People's Progressive Party has targeted him due to his political ambitions.
The pair, associated with the gold-exporting firm Mohamed's Enterprise, were indicted in a Florida court for conspiracy, reportedly defrauding Guyana's government. If extradition is approved, they are entitled to appeal in Guyanese courts, with the Caribbean Court of Justice serving as the final appellate jurisdiction.
