Political Turmoil: Arrests of Guyanese Opposition Leader and Gold Magnate

Azruddin Mohamed, leading Guyana's top opposition party, and his father, notable gold magnate Nazar Mohamed, were detained on Friday on charges of fraud and corruption, sought by U.S. authorities, their family reported. Attorney General of Guyana indicated the duo's extradition would proceed upon formal request from the United States.

Hadiyyah Mohamed, Nazar's daughter, announced the arrests via Facebook, alleging police brutality against her brother Azruddin, his guard, and nearby civilians. Azruddin contends the ruling People's Progressive Party has targeted him due to his political ambitions.

The pair, associated with the gold-exporting firm Mohamed's Enterprise, were indicted in a Florida court for conspiracy, reportedly defrauding Guyana's government. If extradition is approved, they are entitled to appeal in Guyanese courts, with the Caribbean Court of Justice serving as the final appellate jurisdiction.