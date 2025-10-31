Brazil’s Deadliest Police Operation Sparks Outrage and Protests

In Rio de Janeiro, officials have identified most of the victims of Brazil's deadliest police operation, which primarily targeted the Comando Vermelho gang and resulted in 121 deaths, including four police officers.

Among those killed, 99 bodies were identified by Friday, with 42 having outstanding arrest warrants and 78 possessing prior criminal records, according to Felipe Curi, secretary of Rio's civil police. While state officials hailed the operation as successful, Governor Claudio Castro labeled the slain officers as the 'only real victims,' dismissing the others as criminals.

The operation's high casualty count has drawn condemnation from UN officials and security analysts, who raised concerns over potential unlawful killings. Local protests, organized by social movements and political groups, are demanding accountability, transparency, and an end to military-style interventions in favelas. Yet, Rio's security officers stand by their actions, asserting the raid as a legitimate state response after prolonged investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)