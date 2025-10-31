Left Menu

Controversy Erupts: Assam CM Accuses Congress Leader of Foreign Links

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi of being a 'Pakistani agent.' The allegations, tied to Gogoi's British wife, have been dismissed by the Congress leader, who likened them to a 'C-grade Bollywood film.' A special investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 31-10-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 21:57 IST
Controversy Erupts: Assam CM Accuses Congress Leader of Foreign Links
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a political storm in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused state Congress president and Member of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi of being a 'Pakistani agent planted by foreign powers.' The allegations are linked to Gogoi's British spouse, Elizabeth Colburn, a charge the Congress leader has vehemently denied.

Gogoi, who serves as the Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, criticized Sarma's claims, comparing them to a 'C-grade Bollywood film' destined to fail as the people of Assam are keenly aware of the facts. The Assam Chief Minister has promised to present evidence against Gogoi following the investigation into singer Zubeen Garg's death, which Sarma says is not a diversionary tactic.

A special investigation team (SIT), led by Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, was formed in February to probe allegations against Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, suspected of having connections with Colburn. The SIT's report was submitted on September 10, and details are expected to be disclosed soon as per legal protocols. Gogoi has responded by challenging Sarma to prove the allegations, even suggesting he might file a defamation lawsuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025