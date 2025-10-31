Controversy Erupts: Assam CM Accuses Congress Leader of Foreign Links

Amid a political storm in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused state Congress president and Member of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi of being a 'Pakistani agent planted by foreign powers.' The allegations are linked to Gogoi's British spouse, Elizabeth Colburn, a charge the Congress leader has vehemently denied.

Gogoi, who serves as the Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, criticized Sarma's claims, comparing them to a 'C-grade Bollywood film' destined to fail as the people of Assam are keenly aware of the facts. The Assam Chief Minister has promised to present evidence against Gogoi following the investigation into singer Zubeen Garg's death, which Sarma says is not a diversionary tactic.

A special investigation team (SIT), led by Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, was formed in February to probe allegations against Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, suspected of having connections with Colburn. The SIT's report was submitted on September 10, and details are expected to be disclosed soon as per legal protocols. Gogoi has responded by challenging Sarma to prove the allegations, even suggesting he might file a defamation lawsuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)