Venezuela's Opposition: A House Divided Amid U.S. Actions

Venezuela's opposition faces internal division as U.S. actions against the country intensify. With President Trump's administration targeting drug smuggling operations, opposition leaders Maria Corina Machado and Henrique Capriles have differing views on the appropriate course forward.

Machado backs U.S. military intervention, arguing that President Nicolas Maduro is a threat to national security, while Capriles advocates for renewed dialogues with Maduro and Trump, despite past negotiations yielding limited results. Both leaders find themselves navigating a complex and unstable political environment.

Amidst a severe government crackdown, the opposition grapples with internal disagreements, leaving supporters uncertain about aligning with either side. Public sentiment remains largely against the ruling party, with many favoring foreign support for Machado's approach over continued talks with Maduro.

