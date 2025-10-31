Protests Erupt Over Brazil's Deadliest Police Operation

Authorities in Rio de Janeiro have identified most of the victims in Brazil's deadliest police operation to date, prompting widespread protests. The operation targeted the Comando Vermelho gang, resulting in 121 deaths, including four police officers.

Felipe Curi, the civil police secretary, reported that 99 bodies were identified, with a significant number having criminal records. State officials labeled the operation a success, considering the slain officers as the only true victims.

The high casualty number has drawn sharp criticism from the United Nations and security experts, who demand investigations into alleged unlawful killings. Social movements and human rights groups are rallying for accountability and an end to military raids in favelas, while some locals report evidence of torture.

(With inputs from agencies.)