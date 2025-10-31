Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Brazil's Deadliest Police Operation

A deadly police operation in Rio de Janeiro targeting a gang resulted in 121 deaths, sparking protests. Many killed had criminal records, but criticism follows from the UN and locals alleging unlawful killings. Social movements demand accountability and an end to military incursions into favelas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 22:03 IST
Authorities in Rio de Janeiro have identified most of the victims in Brazil's deadliest police operation to date, prompting widespread protests. The operation targeted the Comando Vermelho gang, resulting in 121 deaths, including four police officers.

Felipe Curi, the civil police secretary, reported that 99 bodies were identified, with a significant number having criminal records. State officials labeled the operation a success, considering the slain officers as the only true victims.

The high casualty number has drawn sharp criticism from the United Nations and security experts, who demand investigations into alleged unlawful killings. Social movements and human rights groups are rallying for accountability and an end to military raids in favelas, while some locals report evidence of torture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

