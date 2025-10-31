Left Menu

Political Firestorm: Allegations of Secret Bonds and Development Stagnation in Telangana

Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, accused the BRS and BJP of secret collaborations, impeding state development. He criticized BJP leaders for hampering Hyderabad's growth projects. Supporting Congress candidate Naveen Yadav in Jubilee Hills, Reddy emphasized development over sentiment as crucial for the upcoming bypolls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-10-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 23:07 IST
Political Firestorm: Allegations of Secret Bonds and Development Stagnation in Telangana
Telangana Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery launch of an election campaign, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has leveled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of secretly collaborating, thus blocking the state's development progress.

Reddy accused Union Minister G Kishan Reddy of obstructing key projects for the expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail and the Musi rejuvenation initiative. This, he claims, is part of a larger strategy to maintain control and thwart Congress-led initiatives.

Rallying support for Congress's V Naveen Yadav in the Jubilee Hills bypoll, Reddy highlighted the significance of development priorities over emotional choices, and directly criticized BJP's motives in raising objections to Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin's cabinet induction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025