Political Firestorm: Allegations of Secret Bonds and Development Stagnation in Telangana
Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, accused the BRS and BJP of secret collaborations, impeding state development. He criticized BJP leaders for hampering Hyderabad's growth projects. Supporting Congress candidate Naveen Yadav in Jubilee Hills, Reddy emphasized development over sentiment as crucial for the upcoming bypolls.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery launch of an election campaign, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has leveled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of secretly collaborating, thus blocking the state's development progress.
Reddy accused Union Minister G Kishan Reddy of obstructing key projects for the expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail and the Musi rejuvenation initiative. This, he claims, is part of a larger strategy to maintain control and thwart Congress-led initiatives.
Rallying support for Congress's V Naveen Yadav in the Jubilee Hills bypoll, Reddy highlighted the significance of development priorities over emotional choices, and directly criticized BJP's motives in raising objections to Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin's cabinet induction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
