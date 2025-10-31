UN Calls for Probe into Tanzania Election Unrest

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for an investigation into the alleged excessive use of force in Tanzania following its recent election. Speaking via a spokesperson on Friday, Guterres emphasized his deep concern over the unfolding situation in the East African nation.

According to the United Nations, at least 10 people were killed during demonstrations protesting election results in three Tanzanian cities. The fatalities underscore growing fears about human rights violations in the country.

Additionally, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric reported that the Secretary General is deeply troubled by allegations of enforced disappearances and detentions preceding the elections. The call for an investigation is seen as a crucial step in addressing governance and human rights issues.

