Left Menu

Maharashtra's 'March for Truth': Opposition's Unified Stand Against Voter List Irregularities

The Maha Vikas Aghadi led a protest with Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), and MNS against alleged irregularities in Maharashtra's voter list, accusing the Election Commission of bias. The 'Satyacha Morcha' highlighted issues like multiple entries and wrongful deletions, demanding rectifications before local body polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-11-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 14:43 IST
Maharashtra's 'March for Truth': Opposition's Unified Stand Against Voter List Irregularities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a united front, the Maha Vikas Aghadi, encompassing parties like Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, initiated a protest march against alleged voter list irregularities, criticizing the BJP's influence.

The 'Satyacha Morcha', starting from Fashion Street, saw top political leaders like Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar participating, aiming to shed light on discrepancies such as non-existent entries and flawed deletions in the voter list.

The protestors accused the Election Commission of favoring the ruling party and demanded that municipal elections should occur only after correcting these discrepancies, further pressing for a fair electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025