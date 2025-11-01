Maharashtra's 'March for Truth': Opposition's Unified Stand Against Voter List Irregularities

In a united front, the Maha Vikas Aghadi, encompassing parties like Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, initiated a protest march against alleged voter list irregularities, criticizing the BJP's influence.

The 'Satyacha Morcha', starting from Fashion Street, saw top political leaders like Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar participating, aiming to shed light on discrepancies such as non-existent entries and flawed deletions in the voter list.

The protestors accused the Election Commission of favoring the ruling party and demanded that municipal elections should occur only after correcting these discrepancies, further pressing for a fair electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)