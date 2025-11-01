Amit Shah Warns of 'Jungle Raj' Return as Bihar Elections Approach

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, drawing attention to the alleged 'high-handedness' of Sadhu Yadav, Rabri Devi's estranged brother, issued a warning to Bihar's voters about the feared return of 'jungle raj' should the RJD regain power.

Despite being unable to physically attend due to adverse weather conditions, Shah made his address virtually to an election rally in Gopalganj district, highlighting the stark contrast between past governance and the development brought by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Shah assured the electorate of continued progress, referencing financial aid promises from the NDA's manifesto, which included significant subsidies for both farmers and women in Bihar, alongside plans to rejuvenate the state's sugar mills.

