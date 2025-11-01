Amit Shah Warns of 'Jungle Raj' Return as Bihar Elections Approach
Union Home Minister Amit Shah cautioned Bihar's electorate about the potential return of 'jungle raj' if RJD gains power, invoking Sadhu Yadav's past actions. Despite weather hindrances preventing his physical presence, Shah delivered his address virtually, emphasizing the achievements of Modi and Kumar while promising development for Bihar.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, drawing attention to the alleged 'high-handedness' of Sadhu Yadav, Rabri Devi's estranged brother, issued a warning to Bihar's voters about the feared return of 'jungle raj' should the RJD regain power.
Despite being unable to physically attend due to adverse weather conditions, Shah made his address virtually to an election rally in Gopalganj district, highlighting the stark contrast between past governance and the development brought by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Shah assured the electorate of continued progress, referencing financial aid promises from the NDA's manifesto, which included significant subsidies for both farmers and women in Bihar, alongside plans to rejuvenate the state's sugar mills.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Bihar elections
- jungle raj
- Sadhu Yadav
- RJD
- Modi
- development
- BJP
- Gopalganj
- Nitish Kumar
ALSO READ
PM Modi Inaugurates New Chhattisgarh Assembly, Calls It a Temple of Democracy
From Ram to Rashtra: PM Modi's Vision of Governance
Kharge Challenges Modi on Nehru's Role in Kashmir Accession
Health Shockwaves: Key Developments in Pharma and Policy
Nadda Criticizes RJD's 'Jungle Raj' Allegations in Bihar Election Rallies