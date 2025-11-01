Strategic Talks: Navigating Supply Chains at APEC

At the APEC summit, Taiwan's representative Lin Hsin-i engaged in significant dialogues with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, focusing on supply chains and the semiconductor industry. The meeting, held in South Korea, underscored Taiwan's strategic importance in global technology cooperation.

Lin shared insights into Taiwan's semiconductor industry, a topic of keen interest to Bessent, who acknowledged the island's expertise in high-tech cluster development. With a steep 20% tariff on exports to the U.S. excluding semiconductors, Taiwan is negotiating to secure tariff reductions, asserting its relevance in the technology sector.

Despite non-formal diplomatic relations, the U.S. remains Taiwan's primary international ally and arms supplier. The APEC assembly, titled "Chinese Taipei" to navigate political challenges with China, again highlighted Taiwan's delicate geopolitical position. China's upcoming role as the 2026 APEC host underscores the ongoing intricacies in regional power dynamics.

