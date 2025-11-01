Left Menu

Strategic Talks: Navigating Supply Chains at APEC

Taiwan's APEC representative Lin Hsin-i met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to discuss supply chains and semiconductors. Taiwan, facing a 20% U.S. tariff on exports except semiconductors, aims for a reduction. Wide-ranging dialogues on tech cooperation highlighted Taiwan's semiconductor industry development. Taiwan remains a key participant in APEC amid geopolitical tensions with China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 14:50 IST
Strategic Talks: Navigating Supply Chains at APEC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At the APEC summit, Taiwan's representative Lin Hsin-i engaged in significant dialogues with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, focusing on supply chains and the semiconductor industry. The meeting, held in South Korea, underscored Taiwan's strategic importance in global technology cooperation.

Lin shared insights into Taiwan's semiconductor industry, a topic of keen interest to Bessent, who acknowledged the island's expertise in high-tech cluster development. With a steep 20% tariff on exports to the U.S. excluding semiconductors, Taiwan is negotiating to secure tariff reductions, asserting its relevance in the technology sector.

Despite non-formal diplomatic relations, the U.S. remains Taiwan's primary international ally and arms supplier. The APEC assembly, titled "Chinese Taipei" to navigate political challenges with China, again highlighted Taiwan's delicate geopolitical position. China's upcoming role as the 2026 APEC host underscores the ongoing intricacies in regional power dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025