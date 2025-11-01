Internal Strife within AIADMK: Sengottaiyan Expelled
K A Sengottaiyan has been expelled from AIADMK following accusations of anti-party activities. Party leader Edappadi K Palaniswami claims Sengottaiyan acted as a covert ally for the DMK and criticized his recent political activities. The decision was upheld by AIADMK's general council as final and binding.
In a significant development within AIADMK, senior leader K A Sengottaiyan has been expelled from the party over allegations of disloyalty. Edappadi K Palaniswami, AIADMK's general secretary, announced this decisive action, claiming Sengottaiyan was damaging the party's reputation through his activities akin to a "B team" of the ruling DMK.
Palaniswami criticized Sengottaiyan for boycotting a critical event aimed at celebrating the completion of the Athikadavu Avinashi irrigation project, a project initiated in his tenure for Erode district. Instead, Sengottaiyan attended a bicycle distribution function, which prominently displayed images of DMK leaders, raising eyebrows about his loyalties.
This move by AIADMK's general council, seen as a direct effort to maintain party discipline and unity, was a unanimous decision. Sengottaiyan's alleged alignment with expelled leaders like O Panneerselvam and V K Sasikala has become a point of contention within the party, sparking celebrations among AIADMK ranks over his ousting.
