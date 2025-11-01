Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Criticizes NDA in Bihar for Divisive Politics and Ignoring Real Issues

During her rally in Begusarai, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the NDA government for unemployment, migration issues, and 'divisive politics' in Bihar, arguing that they prioritize propaganda over real issues. She accused them of manipulating electoral rolls and failing to address the state's inadequate development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Begusarai | Updated: 01-11-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 15:55 IST
In a scathing address at Begusarai, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took aim at the NDA government in Bihar, accusing it of ignoring critical issues like unemployment and migration. She asserted that the central and state governments engage in divisive politics rather than addressing the needs of the people.

Highlighting the lack of a double-engine government in Bihar, Vadra criticized the handling of the electoral roll revision, claiming it undermined voter rights by deleting substantial numbers of voters. She also lambasted the BJP for allegedly misleading the public with 'fake nationalism.'

Vadra emphasized Bihar's contributions to national growth being underappreciated, condemning the NDA's privatization policies. She urged voters to remain skeptical of the government's promises, arguing that real issues should take precedence over political rhetoric.

