Tensions Rise as Misidentified Remains Complicate Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

Israel confirmed that remains handed over by Hamas do not belong to hostages, complicating a US-brokered ceasefire. The exchange of 30 Palestinian bodies by Israel was followed by the handover, but tensions persist. Investigation continues as only 75 out of 225 bodies have been identified by families.

Updated: 01-11-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 17:12 IST
Tensions Rise as Misidentified Remains Complicate Israel-Hamas Ceasefire
In a recent development, Israel announced that the remains handed over by Hamas do not match any hostages, raising concerns over the fragile US-brokered ceasefire. This revelation followed Israel's return of 30 Palestinian bodies to Gaza, part of a tense exchange deal.

An Israeli official, speaking anonymously, noted that intelligence suggested the remains did not belong to anyone captured during the Oct. 7 attack. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the findings, while Hamas claimed to have offered body samples that were refused by Israel.

The ongoing truce has seen the release of remains for 17 hostages, though slow progress is being made on returning 11 others. With recent strikes by Israel in Gaza challenging the ceasefire, the truce remains at risk amid ongoing exchanges and investigations.

