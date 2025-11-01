Tensions Rise as Misidentified Remains Complicate Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

In a recent development, Israel announced that the remains handed over by Hamas do not match any hostages, raising concerns over the fragile US-brokered ceasefire. This revelation followed Israel's return of 30 Palestinian bodies to Gaza, part of a tense exchange deal.

An Israeli official, speaking anonymously, noted that intelligence suggested the remains did not belong to anyone captured during the Oct. 7 attack. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the findings, while Hamas claimed to have offered body samples that were refused by Israel.

The ongoing truce has seen the release of remains for 17 hostages, though slow progress is being made on returning 11 others. With recent strikes by Israel in Gaza challenging the ceasefire, the truce remains at risk amid ongoing exchanges and investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)